27 December 2016
    A giant Israeli flag flies over a settlement building situated in the middle of a Palestinian neighbourhood of Al-Tur in East Jerusalem, on November 11, 2014

    Israel Should Not Cancel Official Visits After UNSC Anti-Settlement Vote

    © AFP 2016/ THOMAS COEX
    Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said that Israel should not cancel official visits, but use in order to explain country's position.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem October 8, 2015.
    © REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun/File Photo
    Netanyahu Says Israel Not to ‘Turn Other Cheek’ After UNSC Resolution
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Israel should not resort to canceling official visits after last week vote in the UN Security Council that supported a resolution against Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said on Tuesday.

    "I would not have canceled official visits and I would prefer to see these visits as an opportunity to explain the Israeli position," Hotovely told the Army Radio.

    On December 23, the UN Security Council passed a resolution in a 14-0 vote, with the only abstention from the United States, condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.

    On December 24, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled invitation of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman after Kiev voted in favor of the resolution.

    Ukrainian flag
    © Flickr/ SerenityRose
    Kiev Summons Israeli Ambassador Following Prime Minister's Cancelled Visit
    Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said that Israel was temporarily restricting contacts with countries that voted last week in the UN Security Council to support a resolution against Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

    Over 500,000 Israeli settlers are estimated to be living in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.

    Tags:
    Tzipi Hotovely, West Bank, Israel
      marcanhalt
      Believe me, the reason why Israel is so upset with Washington over the UNSC resolution is not as simple as it appears to be.

      Donald Rumsfeld, Douglas Feith (DR's Undersecretary), Richard Perles and C. Firth were the authors of a 25 year plan for Israel in the Middle East. Part of that plan was the invasion of Iraq, whatever the pretense. Part of that plan, too, was the plan to provoke the terrorists who were already there and willing to pick a fight, for a price. It is interesting to note that when this "plan" was presented to Netanayhu, he turned it down. HRC has been taking the 'hits' for the rise of terrorism in the Middle East, when she was only responsible for its out of control growth as SoS. It is also interesting that George Sr has called Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld a part of the "axis of evil", even referring to these to as "hard ass hawks", and the cause of George Jrs loss of influence in history and legacy. Israel was to be the benefactor of Iraq, Iran and Syria. Now he is losing that incentive. All Netanayhu has wanted his administration to be known for, is that he "finished the job" as far as the Palestinians were concerned. And again, because of another perceived inept US administration, he is losing what HE has been banking on for his legacy. Go figure...
      jas
      Frankly, many people are sick and tired of being lectured about Israel's "official position".
      marcanhaltin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, Read my remarks and you can then read in between the lines on "Israel's official position"; it is all a cover up for a lot of different people. Well, anyway, it might help brush away some of the darkness
