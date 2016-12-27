Israel Should Not Cancel Official Visits After UNSC Anti-Settlement Vote

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Israel should not resort to canceling official visits after last week vote in the UN Security Council that supported a resolution against Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said on Tuesday.

"I would not have canceled official visits and I would prefer to see these visits as an opportunity to explain the Israeli position," Hotovely told the Army Radio.

On December 23, the UN Security Council passed a resolution in a 14-0 vote, with the only abstention from the United States, condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.

On December 24, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled invitation of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman after Kiev voted in favor of the resolution.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said that Israel was temporarily restricting contacts with countries that voted last week in the UN Security Council to support a resolution against Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Over 500,000 Israeli settlers are estimated to be living in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.