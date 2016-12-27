Trump Regrets UN Became ‘Club for People to Get Together’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It is sad that the United Nations became just a “club for people to get together” and have a good time despite a huge potential of the organization, US President-elect Donald Trump said.

The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

​On Friday, the UN Security Council passed the resolution in a 14-0 vote, with the only abstention from the United States. The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem. Israeli authorities criticized the resolution and refused to abide by its provisions.

Later in the day, Trump said in a statement that Washington would change its policy toward Israel at the United Nations after he assumes presidency.

Over 500,000 Israeli settlers live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.