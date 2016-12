© REUTERS/ Gleb Garanich Moldovan President-Elect Confirms Readiness to Revive Cooperation With Russia

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — He added that it was very important for Russia to see the leader in Moldova, who could address these problems and to “express his position based on Moldova's national interests.”

“We are waiting for the president of Moldova in Moscow and hope that this meeting at the highest level will be key for the resolution of problems that accumulated in our relations,” Rogozin told journalists after a meeting with Dodon in Chisinau earlier in the day.

Dodon is expected to hold a meeting with the Russian president in January.