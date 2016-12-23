Putin: WH, Democratic Party Blaming All Their Failures on External Factors

The current US administration are looking for external culprits in situation with the US presidential elections, this demeans their own dignity, Vladimir Putin said.
"The current [US] administration and the leadership of the US Democratic Party are trying to put the blame for all their failures on external factors. We know that the Democratic Party has lost not only the presidential elections, but also the Senate [race], where the Republicans now have a majority, and in the Congress, where the Republicans have a majority [as well]. Is it also my doing?" Putin said.
Russian senior officials have repeatedly denied Washington’s claims of election-meddling, characterizing them as absurd and an attempt to distract the US public from pressing domestic issues.
All comments
Show new comments (0)