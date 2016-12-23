Register
23 December 2016
    The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) logo is displayed in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia

    CIA Head Warns US Against Responding to Alleged Russian Hack

    © AFP 2016/ SAUL LOEB
    273709

    The United States should not retaliate against Moscow for alleged hacking attacks during the presidential election campaign, director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan warned.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian senior officials have repeatedly denied Washington’s claims of election-meddling, characterizing them as absurd and an attempt to distract the US public from pressing domestic issues.

    Documents leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden reveal that the NSA has technology to convert recorded conversations to text that can be searched for terms like detonator, Baghdad, or Musharaf.
    © REUTERS/ Glenn Greenwald/Laura Poitras/Courtesy of the Guardian
    'Everyone Knows This is False': Snowden Slams US Intelligence Report on His Alleged Links to Russian Intel

    "I don't think we should resort to some of the tactics and techniques that our adversaries employ against us. I think we need to remember what we're fighting for. We're fighting for our country, our democracy, our way of life, and to engage. And the skullduggery that some of our opponents and adversaries engage in, I think is beneath this country's greatness," Brennan told the National Public Radio (NPR).

    On December 9, US media reported that the CIA allegedly concluded in a "secret" assessment that Russia had meddled in the November presidential elections and helped Republican candidate Donald Trump win. The reports have been mocked by Trump, whose team said the electoral victory was decisive and called the assessment "ridiculous."

    hackers, hacking, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), John Brennan, Donald Trump, Russia
      Mensa
      Because Russia never hacked. If Russia did, im pretty sure CNN would be very first to show you some evidence.
