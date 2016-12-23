CIA Head Warns US Against Responding to Alleged Russian Hack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian senior officials have repeatedly denied Washington’s claims of election-meddling, characterizing them as absurd and an attempt to distract the US public from pressing domestic issues.

"I don't think we should resort to some of the tactics and techniques that our adversaries employ against us. I think we need to remember what we're fighting for. We're fighting for our country, our democracy, our way of life, and to engage. And the skullduggery that some of our opponents and adversaries engage in, I think is beneath this country's greatness," Brennan told the National Public Radio (NPR).

On December 9, US media reported that the CIA allegedly concluded in a "secret" assessment that Russia had meddled in the November presidential elections and helped Republican candidate Donald Trump win. The reports have been mocked by Trump, whose team said the electoral victory was decisive and called the assessment "ridiculous."

