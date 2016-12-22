Russia, Turkey Talks on Syria Result of Obama’s Disengagement, US Senator Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the foreign and defense ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey met in Moscow to discuss the situation in Syria, including in Aleppo. They agreed in a joint statement on the revival of the political process to end the conflict in the country.
McCain pointed out that Obama has been promoting the importance of a diplomatic solution in Syria, which, ironically, "left the United States without even a seat at the diplomatic table."
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, following the protests that had turned violent, as part of the so-called Arab Spring. Over the recent months, Aleppo became a major battleground in Syria.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The US needs to get in touch with reality over there. As for engaging in this, they have supplied plenty of arms to the conflict, so McCain can't say he has not been engaged, just not in the right way. The problem is they have shown no sincere signs of wanting to resolve this. This is why they aren't there. The trouble with McCain is he is not any better with diplomacy. His attitude towards Russia for example is no better and he thinks war is the answer to everything. Perhaps the next administration will be better, how much better if any time will tell, but in the meantime with this administration, things will go better without them causing problems.
Darrell R