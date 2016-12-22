Russia, Turkey Talks on Syria Result of Obama’s Disengagement, US Senator Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the foreign and defense ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey met in Moscow to discuss the situation in Syria, including in Aleppo. They agreed in a joint statement on the revival of the political process to end the conflict in the country.

The meetings were a “predictable consequence of President Obama’s reckless policy of disengagement from the Middle East," McCain stated on Wednesday.

McCain pointed out that Obama has been promoting the importance of a diplomatic solution in Syria, which, ironically, "left the United States without even a seat at the diplomatic table."

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, following the protests that had turned violent, as part of the so-called Arab Spring. Over the recent months, Aleppo became a major battleground in Syria.