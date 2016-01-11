US, Jordan Sign Joint Action Plan to Counter Nuclear Smuggling

US Secretary of State John Kerry and Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Judeh strengthened countries’ partnership to combat nuclear terrorism by signing a Joint Action Plan to improve efforts against nuclear and radiological smuggling, according to the US State Department.

"US Secretary of State John Kerry and Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Judeh today strengthened their countries’ partnership to combat nuclear terrorism by signing a Joint Action Plan to improve efforts against nuclear and radiological smuggling," the release stated.

The State Department explained that the two governments intend to work together to boost Jordan’s capabilities “to prevent, detect, and respond to nuclear smuggling incidents.”

The document also outlines steps to enhance cooperation among Jordan’s domestic agencies, as well as to strengthen relevant laws.

The US-Jordan joint plan is the fourteenth such arrangement the State Department has concluded worldwide.