New Wave of Violent Protests Breaks Out in Minnesota After Killing of Black Man Daunte Wright

According to Minneapolis' Brooklyn Center police, the incident took place on Sunday when officers stopped a vehicle; Duante Wright, the driver, had allegedly been driving with expired license plates. The man's fatal shooting during an attempt to restrain him has sparked nightly clashes between hundreds of protesters and police officers, forcing the authorities to deploy National Guard units and impose a curfew in the city, which is adjacent to Minneapolis.
Minnesota law enforcement has used tear gas against hundreds of people who were protesting over the fatal shooting for the second night in a row on Monday.
The incident has flared up tensions between locals and police officers, as it came in the midst of the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, charged with the murder of another African-American, George Floyd, in the state's largest city Minneapolis last May. Chauvin is the officer who put his knee on Floyd’s neck during his arrest.
