Eye-Catching Outfits Lighting Up World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm

The Swedish capital has been brightened up by bold leotards as various countries compete in the World Figure Skating Championships.
However, Russia is not officially one of them, which is why one particular outfit has caught the eye. It's being sported by skaters representing the Figure Skating Federation of Russia; Russian skaters aren't allowed to compete for their country – there's no tricolour or emblem on their costumes because in 2019 the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) banned Moscow from all international sport for four years. As a result, entering as members of the federation is the only way to skate for the Russians.
What's more, during the awards ceremony, the Russian national anthem was replaced by Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to see the most striking skating costumes worn by competitors from the likes of Belarus, France, Italy, Japan, China, and the United States.
