Flowers and Placards: US Mourns Victims of Deadly Atlanta Shooting

This week the United States has been mourning the victims of the latest mass shooting in Atlanta.
On 16 March, eight people, including six Asian women, were shot dead at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in a strip mall at Acworth, 30 miles north of downtown Atlanta, and at two other massage parlours in the nearby suburb of Buckhead.
The 21-year-old attacker, Robert Aaron Long, was arrested 150 miles away from a mass shooting in the suburbs of Atlanta.
