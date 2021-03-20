Register
16:58 GMT20 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    Flowers and Placards: US Mourns Victims of Deadly Atlanta Shooting

    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • People participate in a peace vigil to honor victims of attacks on Asians on 19 March 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City.
    • People bring flowers to the memorial sight set up outside of The Gold Spa on 19 March 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
    • A person lights a candle during a peace vigil to mourn the victims of anti-Asian hate crimes in New York City, New York, U.S., on 19 March 2021.
    • A person holds a sign with the names of the people who died at a peace vigil to honour victims of attacks on Asians on 19 March 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City.
    • Members and supporters of the Asian-American community gather during a 'peace vigil' for victims of Asian attacks, at Union Square in New York City on 19 March 2021.
    • A Los Angeles Koreatown newspaper is seen at a protest to denounce hate against the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, following the deadly shootings at Young's Asian Massage in Georgia, in Koreatown in Los Angeles, California, U.S., 19 March 2021.
    • People participate in a peace vigil to honor victims of attacks on Asians on 19 March 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City.
    • People participate in a peace vigil to honor victims of attacks on Asians on 19 March 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City.
    • People protest hate crimes committed against Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities ahead of a car caravan in Koreatown on 19 March 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
    • People participate in a peace vigil to honour victims of attacks on Asians on 19 March 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City.
    • Jami Webb and her fiance Kevin Chen light candles outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia, US 19 March 2021. Webb is the daughter of Xiaojie Tan, the owner of the spa who was killed in the shootings.
    • Members of the Atlanta Korean American Committee against Asian Hate Crime pose with placards during a group photo as they meet at Ching Dam, a Korean restaurant, after the fatal shooting at three Georgia spas, in Duluth, Georgia, U.S., 18 March 2021.
    • Kevin Chen consoles his fiancee Jami Webb outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia, U.S. March 19, 2021. Webb is the daughter of Xiaojie Tan, the owner of the spa who was killed in the shootings.
    • People bring flowers to the memorial site set up outside of The Gold Spa on 19 March 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
    © AFP 2021 / Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
    On 16 March, eight people were killed at three Atlanta-area spas, six of whom were Asian women, in an attack that sent terror through the Asian community.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/14/1082400560_0:101:3068:1827_1200x675_80_0_0_5d8a2c8b2594922debee562815ec8241.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202103201082401350-Flowers-and-Placards-US-Mourns-New-Victims-of-Racial-Hatred/

    The US has seen unprecedented levels of anti-Asian hate and discrimination since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, observers say.

    This week the United States has been mourning the victims of the latest mass shooting in Atlanta.

    On 16 March, eight people, including six Asian women, were shot dead at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in a strip mall at Acworth, 30 miles north of downtown Atlanta, and at two other massage parlours in the nearby suburb of Buckhead.

    The 21-year-old attacker, Robert Aaron Long, was arrested 150 miles away from a mass shooting in the suburbs of Atlanta. 

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out more. 

    Tags:
    racial hatred, Atlanta, US, shooting
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse