78th Golden Globes Red Carpet: Best Looks and Highlights

The 78th Golden Globes Awards was held virtually from New York City and Los Angeles on 28 February.
The big winner of the night was "Nomadland" which took home two awards. It won the best film drama award, with director Chloé Zhao becoming the first woman to win the directing Globe since 1984. "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" also claimed two honours. One for Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture and another for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.
List of other notable winners
- Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe for best actor for his performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".
- Rosamund Pike won best actress in a comed for "I care a lot".
- Andra Day won best actress in a drama for "The United States vs. Billie Holiday".
- Anya Taylor-Joy took home the award for best actress in a limited series thanks to the Netflix sensation "The Queen's Gambit".
- Aaron Sorkin added a third Golden Globe to his collection for best screenplay. This time, for the "The Trial of the Chicago 7".
