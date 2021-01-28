Water Spray Turning To Ice: How Niagara Falls Gets Covered in Ice in Winter

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081903826_0:23:3072:1751_1200x675_80_0_0_fd1574d16740bf4ec47202361c9e9d6f.jpg
As long as Niagara continues to fall, people will be charmed by the breath-taking views at this popular cross-border tourist destination. It is particularly beautiful in winter. Just have a look!
The effect of a frozen waterfall is created when splashes of water turn into ice right in the air. Besides, technically the falls never freeze because there's such a mass of water moving at such a speed that the perpetual motion of the cascade prevents the Falls from freezing totally.
Coated in ice, the Falls attracts masses of tourists who are eager to take memorable pictures in front of the "frozen giant".
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to see one of the world's most famous natural phenomena.
