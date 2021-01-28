Register
15:16 GMT28 January 2021
    Photo

    Water Spray Turning To Ice: How Niagara Falls Gets Covered in Ice in Winter

    • A woman takes a photo at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    • A person has their photo taken on the US side of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, on 27 January 2021, as taken from the Canadian side.
    • A seagull lifts off as it floats over the edge at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    • A man takes a selfie in front of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    • A seagull flies above the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    
    • A woman walks her dog past the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    • A bush is encrusted with ice at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    • Two men take photographs at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    • A man has his photo taken at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    © AFP 2020 / Geoff Robins
    
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081903826_0:23:3072:1751_1200x675_80_0_0_fd1574d16740bf4ec47202361c9e9d6f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202101281081904391-water-spray-turning-to-ice-how-niagara-falls-gets-covered-in-ice-in-winter/

    As long as Niagara continues to fall, people will be charmed by the breath-taking views at this popular cross-border tourist destination. It is particularly beautiful in winter. Just have a look!

    The effect of a frozen waterfall is created when splashes of water turn into ice right in the air. Besides, technically the falls never freeze because there's such a mass of water moving at such a speed that the perpetual motion of the cascade prevents the Falls from freezing totally.

    Coated in ice, the Falls attracts masses of tourists who are eager to take memorable pictures in front of the "frozen giant".

    Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to see one of the world's most famous natural phenomena.

    Canada, US, Niagara Falls, nature
