Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony

Following the 6 January protests in Washington, DC, during which pro-Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election results, the US Department of Defence said that it would provide a never-before-seen number of over 25,000 National Guard troops to ensure security during the inauguration on 20 January.
According to a Politico report on Tuesday, the Pentagon has authorised 750 active-duty troops to support security efforts ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
The active-duty personnel deployed this week include service members with expertise in handling chemical, biological, nuclear, radiological, and explosive weapons, as well as explosive ordnance disposal and medical teams skilled in trauma response.
