12:10 GMT19 January 2021
    Photo

    Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony

    • A view shows a closed street ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, DC, the United States.
    • A woman takes a selfie in front of members of the National Guard in Washington, DC, the US, 17 January 2021.
    • A National Guard soldier on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    • Protesters on a street near the Capitol building in Washington, DC.
    • National Guard troops talk to a local resident ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, DC, the United States.
    • Military trucks block access to the Capitol ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, DC, the US, 17 January 2021.
    • National Guard troops receive guns at the US Capitol as security tightens ahead of presidential inaugural events at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, the US, 17 January 2021.
    • Soldiers of the National Guard on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    • National Guard troops stand guard near the US Capitol Building ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, DC, the United States.
    • Security has been increased around the Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, 17 January 2021, in Washington, DC.
    • A metal fence on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    • National Guard troops stand guard ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, DC, the United States.
    • A member of the National Guard on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    • Members of the National Guard stand guard near the Capitol ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, DC, the US, 17 January 2021.
    • Soldiers of the National Guard on one of the streets near the Capitol building in Washington, DC.
    A view shows a closed street ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, DC, the United States.
    This year's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden will go down in history not only because it takes place amid an acute global situation, the coronavirus pandemic, but also due to the enormous security measures undertaken.

    Following the 6 January protests in Washington, DC, during which pro-Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election results, the US Department of Defence said that it would provide a never-before-seen number of over 25,000 National Guard troops to ensure security during the inauguration on 20 January.

    According to a Politico report on Tuesday, the Pentagon has authorised 750 active-duty troops to support security efforts ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

    The active-duty personnel deployed this week include service members with expertise in handling chemical, biological, nuclear, radiological, and explosive weapons, as well as explosive ordnance disposal and medical teams skilled in trauma response.

    Tags:
    soldiers, inauguration, Joe Biden, Washington DC, U.S
