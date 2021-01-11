Security Measures in Washington Following Capitol Hill Chaos

During the riot, protesters attacked police with metal pipes and chemical irritants, damaged property, seized the inauguration stage, and occupied the rotunda inside the Capitol building. The incident is the most significant breach of US Capitol grounds since the British set fire to it in 1814.
Five people died as a result of the violent entry into the Capitol complex, including US Capitol Police officers. On Sunday, President Donald Trump ordered that national flags be lowered at all public buildings in honour of the deceased officers.
The officers are Brian Sicknick, who succumbed on Thursday, and Howard Liebengood, who died of undisclosed causes on Saturday.
