Register
19:04 GMT04 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    Julian Assange's Extradition Denied by UK Judge: Supporters of Wikileaks' Co-Founder Rally in London

    Get short URL
    130
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange carry a banner outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, Britain, 4 January 2021.
    • John Rees from the 'Free Julian Assange' campaign speaking outside the Old Bailey after a ruling that Assange cannot be extradited to the United States, in London, Monday, 4 January 2021. Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the US. because of concerns about his mental health. Assange has been charged under the US's 1917 Espionage Act for unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified documents related to the national defence.
    • A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds a banner outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, Britain, 4 January 2021.
    • Photographers try to take a picture of the inside of a prison van that arrived at the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, as they wait for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's arrival in London, Britain, 4 January 2021.
    • Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange celebrate outside the Old Bailey court in central London on 4 January 2021 after a judge ruled that Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face espionage charges for publishing secret documents online.
    • A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wears a sticker outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, Britain, 4 January 2021.
    • A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds a placard outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, Britain, 4 January 2021.
    • A prison van arrives at the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court as members of the media wait for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's arrival, in London, Britain, 4 January 2021.
    • A Julian Assange supporter is spoken to by police officers outside the Old Bailey in London, Monday, 4 January 2021. Judgement was given by Judge Vanessa Baraitser on Julian Assange's extradition hearing to the US. Assange had been charged under the US's 1917 Espionage Act for unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified documents related to the national defence.
    • Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange celebrate outside the Old Bailey court in central London after a judge ruled on 4 January 2021 that Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face espionage charges for publishing secret documents online.
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange carry a banner outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, Britain, 4 January 2021.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/04/1081644334_0:34:3071:1762_1200x675_80_0_0_5c11aa0e468e41662e0b1913e5da4fd7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202101041081644899/

    Assange spent nearly seven years at Ecuador's embassy in London, after former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa granted Assange political asylum in 2012. On Monday, the UK’s court decision on his legal battle against extradition to the US gave hope to Assange's supporters who had been gathering outside the court since the early morning.

    District Judge Vanessa Baraitser on Monday ruled against Julian Assange’s extradition to the US, where he is indicted on obtaining and publishing secret documents and conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.

    Baraitser accepted some of the arguments posed by the defence, including that the WikiLeaks founder would probably be subjected to high levels of isolation before and after the trial in the US, so his mental health could be harshly affected.

    His supporters started gathering outside the court in Old Bailey in the early morning. Shortly after the court ruled against extradition, people broke into spontaneous celebrations at what is Assange’s first legal victory in years.

    Tags:
    US, UK, protest, WikiLeaks, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    • People mourn by the grave of senior Iranian military commander General Qasem Soleimani, during the one year anniversary of his killing in a US attack, in his hometown of Kerman, Iran, 2 January 2021.
      Last update: 14:10 GMT 03.01.2021
      14:10 GMT 03.01.2021

      Iran Commemorates Death Anniversary of General Qasem Soleimani

      On 3 January, a Trump-ordered airstrike killed Qasem Soleimani, one of the most prominent military figures in Iran, and several other members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps on the outskirts of Baghdad. The attack exacerbated the strained relations between Iran and the US, with both countries nearly entering an open conflict.

      15
    • Last update: 17:44 GMT 02.01.2021
      17:44 GMT 02.01.2021

      Ox in Human Culture Across the Globe

      In many cultures, oxen represent a symbol of power and strength. Being an important totem in countries all around the world, the ox has been perceived as a king among animals, as well as worshiped since ancient times.

      12
    • Two women celebrate New Year amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Newcastle, UK, 31 December 2020.
      Last update: 11:12 GMT 01.01.2021
      11:12 GMT 01.01.2021

      World Celebrates New Year Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

      2021 celebrations around the world have been held under stringent quarantine measures - as COVID-19 case counts continue to rice in many countries.

      20
    • This photo provided by Peru's Ministry of Culture-Nasca-Palpa shows the figure of a feline on a hillside in Nazca, Peru, 9 October 2020.
      Last update: 14:16 GMT 31.12.2020
      14:16 GMT 31.12.2020

      The Most Fascinating Archaeological Discoveries of 2020

      Archaeology unravels secrets and challenges people's ideas about human history – and 2020's finds enlightened us further.

      14
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse