Meet Joe Biden, the Next President of the United States

On 14 December, the US Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 US presidential election, with 302 ballots cast in his favour.
On 14 December, the US Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 US presidential election, with 302 ballots cast in his favour.
Elected to the US Senate six times and appointed Barack Obama’s vice-president in 2009, Joe Biden will become the oldest US president in history when he’s sworn in next month.
Check out Sputnik’s gallery showing some of Biden’s political milestones.
