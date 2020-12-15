Register
15 December 2020
    Photo

    Meet Joe Biden, the Next President of the United States

    • This image, obtained from the official website of US Senator Joseph Biden, shows Biden at 10 years old in 1952.
    • Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.) carries both of his sons, Joseph R. III, left, and Robert H., during an appearance at the Democratic state convention last summer, 1972. His wife Neilia Biden, centre, was killed in a car crash in 1972. With them are Governor-elect Sherman W. Tribbitt and his wife, Jeanne.
    • Members of their staff standby as Democratic Presidential Candidate Senator Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, have breakfast with his running mate, US Vice Presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, at the Yankee Kitchen Family Restaurant in Boardman, Ohio, 30 August, 2008.
    • Colombian President Andres Pastrana (R) is greeted on 17 April, 2002, by Sen. Joe Biden, D-DE, chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington DC before Pastrana.
    • Democratic vice presidential running mate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., holds his granddaughter Natalie Biden following a Catholic church services at St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Greenville, Del., Sunday, Aug. 24, 2008
    • Former Vice President Joe Biden gets a kiss from a dog as he greets the crowd on Capitol Hill in Washington on 22 March, 2017 following an event marking seven years since former President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law.
    • Vice President Joe Biden, centre, during the National Anthem at a welcome home ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., Wednesday, April 8, 2009.
    • Democratic presidential hopeful former US Vice President Joe Biden takes a selfie with supporters after the fourth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season, co-hosted by The New York Times and CNN at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio on October 15, 2019.
    • Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, kisses his granddaughter Finnegan Biden during a campaign event on 2 February, 2020 in Dubuque, Iowa.
    • Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden works the grill during the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry, 21 September, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
    • Villagers laugh as US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Joseph Biden (R) proclaims nine-year-old Gao Shan (3rd L-in the striped shirt) as the future president of China, during a visit to the village of Yanzikou, north of Beijing on 10 August, 2001.
    • US Senator Joe Biden whispers to Irish President Mary McAleese after a meeting on Capitol Hill on 16 May, 2000.
    • US Vice President Joe Biden (L) arrives for a visit at an Afghan National Army (ANA) training center in Kabul on 11 January, 2011.
    • Vice President Joe Biden addresses the White House Summit on the United State of Women in Washington, Tuesday, 14 June, 2016.
    • US Vice President Joe Biden talks on an employee's cellphone during a visit to a Costco store on a shopping trip in Washington DC on 29 November, 2012.
    • Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., is seen on stage with his grandson Hunter, left, and grand daughter Natalie at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Wednesday, 27 August, 2008.
    • Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama D-Ill., kisses Jill Biden, wife of his vice presidential running mate Sen. Joe Biden., while Biden hugs Obama's wife Michelle, right, and at a campaign stop Saturday, 23 August, 2008 in Springfield, Ill. Obama introduced Biden as his running mate at the event.
    • US Vice President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Victor Yushchenko meet with residents of Kiev, Ukraine.
    • US Vice President Joe Biden wipes away tears after President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a tribute to Biden at the White House in Washington DC on 12 January, 2017.
    • US President Donald Trump, former US President Barack Obama and ex-Vice President of the United States Joe Biden at the inauguration ceremony in Washington in 2017.
    • Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, 7 November, 2020 in Wilmington, Del.
    Joe Biden was born on 20 November 1942, to Catherine Eugenia Biden (nee Finnegan) and Joseph Robinette Biden Sr. The oldest child in a Catholic family, he earned a BA at the University of Delaware in 1965, before earning a Juris Doctor from Syracuse University College of Law in 1968.
    On 14 December, the US Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 US presidential election, with 302 ballots cast in his favour.

    Elected to the US Senate six times and appointed Barack Obama’s vice-president in 2009, Joe Biden will become the oldest US president in history when he’s sworn in next month.

    Check out Sputnik’s gallery showing some of Biden’s political milestones.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
