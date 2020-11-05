Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US

The US states are still counting votes, and at the same time, Trump’s campaign has filed several legal lawsuits, attacking the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could mean his defeat.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden has launched so-called "Biden Fight Fund", claiming it will be the "largest election protection effort ever assembled". He explained that this initiative is started to proof that Trump "doesn't get to decide the outcome of this election—the American people do".
Protesters have taken to the streets in New York, Washington, Seattle and other cities after casting their votes in the presidential election. The US authorities are reportedly preparing for violence or riots no matter who wins the election because there will likely be confrontations between protestors who support Donald Trump and rioters who back his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
By 5 November, Biden is in the lead with 238 electoral votes against 213 electoral votes for Trump, as reported by the Fox News broadcaster.
All comments
Show new comments (0)