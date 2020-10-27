Register
13:20 GMT27 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    Voting in the Age of COVID-19: Americans Cast Early Ballots in Presidential Election

    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Voting in the Age of COVID-19: Americans Cast Early Ballots in Presidential Election
    • Voting in the Age of COVID-19: Americans Cast Early Ballots in Presidential Election
    • Voting in the Age of COVID-19: Americans Cast Early Ballots in Presidential Election
    • Voting in the Age of COVID-19: Americans Cast Early Ballots in Presidential Election
    • Voting in the Age of COVID-19: Americans Cast Early Ballots in Presidential Election
    • Voting in the Age of COVID-19: Americans Cast Early Ballots in Presidential Election
    • Voting in the Age of COVID-19: Americans Cast Early Ballots in Presidential Election
    • Voting in the Age of COVID-19: Americans Cast Early Ballots in Presidential Election
    • Voting in the Age of COVID-19: Americans Cast Early Ballots in Presidential Election
    • Voting in the Age of COVID-19: Americans Cast Early Ballots in Presidential Election
    © Sputnik / Yuki Iwamura
    A voter casts an early ballot at Madison Square Gardens in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, 26 October 2020.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1b/1080888083_0:311:3027:2014_1200x675_80_0_0_0befd7d8ae13e2caa5b96e0769e18c31.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202010271080888648-americans-cast-early-ballots-in-presidential-election/

    The US presidential election, in which current President Donald Trump is facing Democrat nominee Joe Biden, is set for 3 November. Early voting has already started in some states.

    More than 60 million Americans have already cast early ballots in the US presidential election scheduled for 3 November, data from the US Elections Project showed on 26 October. Of those, more than 40 million votes were cast via mail-in ballots. Nearly 20 million people turned up in masks for early in-person voting that got underway in New York and other states on 25 October, weeks after mailed-in ballots began trickling in.

    Social and mainstream media were flooded with pictures and videos of people allegedly queueing for hours to vote.

    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Presidential Election, coronavirus, COVID-19, United States, US
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    • US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
      Last update: 16:39 GMT 26.10.2020
      16:39 GMT 26.10.2020

      Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House

      With the continuing coronavirus pandemic, traditional Halloween celebrations at the White House underwent some changes this time, with guests obliged to wear face coverings and observe social distancing.

      8
    • Eagle and Snake: Stunning Miss Mexico Contestants Show off Fabulous Dresses and Feathered Costumes
      Last update: 12:08 GMT 24.10.2020
      12:08 GMT 24.10.2020

      Eagle and Snake: Stunning Miss Mexico Contestants Show off Fabulous Dresses and Feathered Costumes

      Many incredible costumes and dresses are showcased at beauty pageants around the world, but some are so colourful and complex that it seems almost impossible to wear them. But Mexican girls have taken the lead, showing off the most inspiring and bold ensembles you could ever wish to see!

      18
    • This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
      Last update: 11:40 GMT 23.10.2020
      11:40 GMT 23.10.2020

      This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October

      More and more countries are facing a second wave of COVID-19, with the number of infected people growing steadily. However, life goes on, and a number of events are still taking place across the globe.

      22
    • Caught With Pants Down? Pooping Trump, Biden Figurines Made in Catalonia
      Last update: 12:35 GMT 22.10.2020
      12:35 GMT 22.10.2020

      Caught With Pants Down? Pooping Trump, Biden Figurines Made in Catalonia

      For over three centuries, Catalan people have been adding a figurine of "el caganer" (which literally means "the pooper") to the Christmas nativity scene. It is considered good luck if you find the pooping statuette between the shepherds, sheep, and angels displayed in the scene.

      7
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse