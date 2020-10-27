Voting in the Age of COVID-19: Americans Cast Early Ballots in Presidential Election

More than 60 million Americans have already cast early ballots in the US presidential election scheduled for 3 November, data from the US Elections Project showed on 26 October. Of those, more than 40 million votes were cast via mail-in ballots. Nearly 20 million people turned up in masks for early in-person voting that got underway in New York and other states on 25 October, weeks after mailed-in ballots began trickling in.
Social and mainstream media were flooded with pictures and videos of people allegedly queueing for hours to vote.
