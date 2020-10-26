Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House

Donald and Melania Trump hosted a reception at the White House on Sunday to mark the annual celebration of Halloween which falls on 31 October.
Unlike previous years, the US presidential couple did not pass out sweets to the trick-or-treaters and only waved to the children instead - this is because of the coronavirus restrictions currently in place all across the country.
Trump and his first lady were both infected by the coronavirus earlier this month and have successfully recovered to continue their participation in the events that are surrounding the run-up to the November 3 presidential election.
Check out Sputnik's gallery the see the highlights of the Halloween celebration at the White House.
