Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On

Numerous fires and clouds of tear gas engulfed the heart of America's capital, Washington, DC, on the night of 1 June, as a peaceful rally for racial equality escalated into riots with baton-wielding police units moving to disperse screaming crowds just a few hundred feet away from the White House.
The anti-racism protests in Washington, like elsewhere in the United States, have been ongoing for several days in a row. In particular, demonstrations have frequently been held in front of the White House, and Trump reportedly even had to take shelter in an underground bunker on 29 May when the protests turned violent.
The demonstrations have been ongoing despite the mobilisation of National Guard troops and curfews being imposed in multiple cities. Rallies in solidarity with the protesters have also occurred outside the US, namely in Germany, Canada, Ireland, Italy, and other countries.
