15:40 GMT18 May 2020
    Keeping Virus at Bay: How People Across the Globe Respect Social Distancing Rules

    • Aerial view of queues of shoppers maintaining distance as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus outside a municipal market in the Peruvian city of Piura, 1,000 km north of Lima on 29 April 2020. As of 29 April there were 33,931 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Peru and 943 deaths.
    • Elderly women maintain distance distance from each other as they wait to enroll in government social aid programmes in downtown Ozumba, Mexico, on 3 April 2020, during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
    • Worshippers perform Friday prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, while keeping a safe distance from each other, at the Mohammed Al-Amin Mosque in the Lebanese capital Beirut, after some measures taken by the authorities in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus were eased, on 8 May 2020.
    • Employees observe social distancing as they order food during their lunch break at the staff canteen while the automaker ramps up car production with new security and health measures as a step to resume full operations, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Kawasaki factory of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp., owned by Germany-based Daimler AG, in Kawasaki, Japan 18 May 2020.
    • People enjoy the weather at a cafe in Gendarmenmarkt square where social distancing measures are applied, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany, 16 May 2020.
    • Students and teachers wearing protective face masks stand on social distancing marks outside a francophone primary school during its reopening in Jumet, as a small part of Belgian children head back to their schools with new rules and social distancing measures, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jumet, Belgium, 18 May 2020.
    • Senior citizens, wearing protective face masks, sit on a bench of a park in the Akyurt district as people over 65 years of age and patients with chronic illnesses across Turkey are allowed to leave their homes, respect a certain distance around their home and wear masks, between 12 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time, in Ankara on 17 May 2020 on the second day of the 4-day hour curfew imposed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
    • People are seen practising social distancing in white circles in Domino Park, during the COVID-19 pandemic on 17 May 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City.
    • In this photo taken Friday, 15 May 2020, followers of the Senegalese Mouride brotherhood, an order of Sufi Islam, practice social distancing as they queue to attend Muslim Friday prayers at West Africa's largest mosque, the Massalikul Jinaan, in Dakar, Senegal. A growing number of mosques are reopening across West Africa even as confirmed coronavirus cases soar, and governments find it increasingly difficult to keep them closed during the holy month of Ramadan.
    • A worker removes her face mask as employees practice social distancing while they eat lunch at a staff cafeteria in a semiconductor production facility for Renesas Electronics during a government organised tour for journalists in Beijing, Thursday, 14 May 2020. China reported three new coronavirus cases Thursday while moving to reopen business and schools.
    • Israelis, keeping at a safe distance from one another, take part in a Black Flag demonstration, to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and anti-democratic measures to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Rabin Square in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, on 19 April 2020.
    • Passengers stand on stickers marking distances on the floor of an airport bus at Zagreb International Airport, on 11 May 2020 as air traffic resumed after two months, while Croatia prepares to ease lockdown measures in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus.
    • Bayern Munich substitutes wearing protective face masks maintain social distance in the stands during the German Bundesliga football match between FC Union Berlin and FC Bayern Munich on 17 May 2020 in Berlin, Germany as the season resumed following a two-month suspension due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
    • People wait in line at a safe distance to shop at the food market of Porta Palazzo in Turin on 4 May 2020, as Italy starts to ease its lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection. Stir-crazy Italians will be free to stroll and visit relatives for the first time in nine weeks on 4 May 2020 as Europe's hardest-hit country eases back the world's longest nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
    • Students wearing protective face masks practice social distancing in the courtyard of a Flemish secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, as a small part of Belgian children head back to their schools with new rules and social distancing measures, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brussels, Belgium, 15 May 2020.
    • A customer uses a mobile phone while sitting with a cartoon dragon doll the restaurant uses as space holders for social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, 18 May 2020. Thai authorities allowed department stores, shopping malls, and other businesses to reopen from 17 May, selectively easing restrictions meant to combat the coronavirus.
    • Shoppers maintain social distance as they queue to enter a store inside a shopping mall, which has reopened after two months as lockdown restrictions ease amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 17 May, 2020.
    • Two women, one wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sit along the Seine in Paris, Thursday, 14 May 2020. France is cautiously easing the two-month lockdown across the country. Specific measures, such as more widely spaced stalls, have been implemented to enforce physical distancing.
    Aerial view of queues of shoppers maintaining distance as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus outside a municipal market in the Peruvian city of Piura, 1,000 km north of Lima on 29 April 2020. As of 29 April there were 33,931 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Peru and 943 deaths.
    In less than half a year, the whole of humanity has been upended due to the coronavirus pandemic and the world outside of our dwellings has become an entirely new place with new rules. However, respecting these rules is a key to get our lives back to normal, including by respecting social distancing.

    The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced nations across the world to take unprecedented measures to stave off the spread of the insidious coronavirus. Nevertheless, some measures are quite simple, for instance, social distancing - while in public place, keep six feet, or two metres, apart from other people outside of your domicile. This measure applies to all kind of social interactions outside - religious pilgrimages and even protests are not an exception.

    Check out Sputnik's photogallery to have a glimpse at how responsible are people across our planet in maintaining social distancing rules.

    Tags:
    pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, distance
