Keeping Virus at Bay: How People Across the Globe Respect Social Distancing Rules

In less than half a year, the whole of humanity has been upended due to the coronavirus pandemic and the world outside of our dwellings has become an entirely new place with new rules. However, respecting these rules is a key to get our lives back to normal, including by respecting social distancing.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced nations across the world to take unprecedented measures to stave off the spread of the insidious coronavirus. Nevertheless, some measures are quite simple, for instance, social distancing - while in public place, keep six feet, or two metres, apart from other people outside of your domicile. This measure applies to all kind of social interactions outside - religious pilgrimages and even protests are not an exception.
Check out Sputnik's photogallery to have a glimpse at how responsible are people across our planet in maintaining social distancing rules.
