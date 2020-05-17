NYPD Will Enforce Social-Distancing for Citizens Partying Outside Bars, Mayor de Blasio Says

The New York Police Department will prevent citizens from gathering outside bars, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.
"I'm not comfortable at all with people congregating outside bars", de Blasio said on Sunday. "That violates what we're saying about social distancing … and that puts lives in danger."
Despite huge crowds being spotted mostly in the Upper East Side, the mayor insisted police forces will be in charge all over the city.
"We're not going to tolerate people starting to congregate. It's as simple as that", de Blasio said.
New Yorkers, mostly young people, have been seen hanging out in huge numbers at local beaches and bars over the weekend. Pictures spread on social media reveal most of them did not wear protective masks.
No social distancing no masks. Who to blame? Bar owner or imbecile millennials? This nyc not Georgia or South Carolina. Sorry nurses. pic.twitter.com/gYXyx8HSRJ— sheldon marks (@shelken1202) May 16, 2020
@NYGovCuomo @NYCMayor #coronavirus so much for social distancing pic.twitter.com/IRGQXxRMh9— Geoff Hirko (@ghirko10) May 17, 2020
NYC has been the city worst hit by the novel coronavirus in the world. As of today, the city has registered more than 28,232 fatalities, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.
