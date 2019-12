The Olympic Games might be the biggest multi-disciplinary sporting event in the world, but regional contests can show us an unparalleled level of mastery, as we witness athletes doing their best and achieving new heights.

The Southeast Asian Games, which were launched back in 1959, currently involve participants from 11 countries in the region - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, East Timor, and Vietnam.

There are 530 various events with over 5,500 athletes competing in 63 disciplines in Manila and other cities across the Philippines, this year's host country.