19:38 GMT +306 December 2019
    This Week in Pictures: 30 November - 6 December

    • A man wearing a clown mask and waving a smoke bomb takes part in a demonstration to protest against the pension overhauls, in Marseille, southern France, on December 5, 2019 as part of a national general strike.
    • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center front left, speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, center front right, after a group photo at a NATO leaders meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
    • Russian boxers Mikhail Koklyaev and Alexander Emelyanenko during a fight at the Dynamo stadium in Moscow
    • A man drinks a Coca Cola as a policeman chases demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 4, 2019.
    • Members of South Korean girl band ITZY pose on the red carpet during the annual MAMA Awards at Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Japan, December 4, 2019.
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to the Solnechny Gorod children's academy of arts in Nalchik.
    • People enjoy walking on Red Square which was decorated for New Year celebrations
    • This picture released on November 30, 2019 by the Aegean Rebreath, a Greek organisation formed in 2017, shows volunteeres collecting a rusted shopping cart from the sea during an operation to protect Aegean biodiversity from waste, on the Ionian island of Zakynthos.
    • Ramadan Kamel, a 71-year-old Egyptian farmer, prepares tea as he rests in a shack by his farmland in the village of Baharmis in the countryside of Giza governorate, northwest of the capital Cairo, on December 1, 2019.
    • Young activists demanding the resignation of Armenian education minister Araik Arutyunyan clash with police in Yerevan.
    • Russian figure skaters Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov are training for the Grand Prix finals in Turin.
    • A feminist activist uses a slingshot during a protest against gender violence and patriarchy in Santiago on November 29, 2019.
    • Workers melt aluminium bars outside Damascus.
    • Hanan, a displaced Syrian woman wears her wedding dress at her temporary home, a school building transformed into a makeshift shelter, before being wed to Mohammad in the northern Syrian city of Hasakeh on December 1, 2019. Hanan and Mohammad fled with their families from the northeastern town of Ras al-Ain following the Turkish offensive against the Kurdish-dominated region, were wedded after being in love for three years.
    • A woman jumps into a partly frozen lake at a park in Shenyang in China's northeast Liaoning province on December 2, 2019.
    • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife ride horses as they visit battle sites in areas of Mt Paektu, Ryanggang, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 4, 2019.
    • This picture taken on December 2, 2019 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 3, 2019 shows people dancing during a ceremony to mark the completion of the construction of the township of Samjiyon County.
    • Residents are seen after Typhoon Kammuri hit Camalig town, Philippines, December 3, 2019.
    • Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers and NSW Fire and Rescue officers fight a bushfire encroaching on properties near Termeil, Australia, December, 3, 2019.
    • A woman uses the lights of two mobile phones to help a street tailor finish her work on a street in Bangkok on December 3, 2019.
    • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Geidar Aliyev memorial in Baku.
    • A migrant walks amid tents during snowfall at the Vucjak refugee camp outside Bihac, northwestern Bosnia, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
    • Camila Cabello performs onstage during 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 at Dickies Arena on December 03, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.
    • Stuntmen perform on the well of death during the Gadhimai Mela festival at Bariyarpur in Nepal December 4, 2019.
    • A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask and holding a makeshift shield takes part in a protest against the government in Santiago on November 29, 2019.
    • A Palestinian man carries a lion cub as he shows it to children in Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip December 4, 2019.
    • Palestinian women take part in a marathon calling for an end to violence against women, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 1, 2019.
    • Female polar bear Hertha inspects an ice bomb filled with fish, fruit and vegetables she was given for her fist birthday on December 1, 2019 at the Tierpark zoo in Berlin.
    • Labourers unload building materials from a cargo ship in Gabtoli, on the outskirts of Dhaka on December 3, 2019.
    • A man looks on as a foamy discharge, caused by pollutants, mixes with surf at Marina beach in Chennai on December 1, 2019.
    Sputnik's traditional weekly photo gallery invites you to see what the most important and eye-catching events across the globe were.

    The past seven days have been rich in various events: the NATO summit in London, which marked the 70th anniversary of the alliance; the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Turin, a nationwide strike in France where hundreds of thousands of people are protesting against changes to the country's pension system, as well many cultural events such as the annual MAMA Awards in Japan, the Gadhimai Mela festival of stuntmen in Nepal, and a concert by Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello.

    Check out the gallery to see if you might have missed something interesting!   

    North Korea, Syria, China, NATO summit, Chile, Egypt, India, Japan, France, United States, Russia, photos
