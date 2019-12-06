This Week in Pictures: 30 November - 6 December

Sputnik's traditional weekly photo gallery invites you to see what the most important and eye-catching events across the globe were.

The past seven days have been rich in various events: the NATO summit in London, which marked the 70th anniversary of the alliance; the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Turin, a nationwide strike in France where hundreds of thousands of people are protesting against changes to the country's pension system, as well many cultural events such as the annual MAMA Awards in Japan, the Gadhimai Mela festival of stuntmen in Nepal, and a concert by Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello.

Check out the gallery to see if you might have missed something interesting!