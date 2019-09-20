This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 September

Sputnik's weekly photo gallery presents a selection of pictures that capture the most significant and eye-catching events that happened across the globe during the past seven days.

This week was filled with numerous festivals and events in various countries, as well as heavy rainfalls in Europe, and wildfires in Brazil, demonstrations in Haiti, multiple alien-related events in the US, anti-government protests in China, the All Sizes Catwalk event in Paris, the 2019 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, protests against the German government's transport policy, and more.

Check out this gallery to catch up on the most important news that you might have missed!