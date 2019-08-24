Register
    'Let's Go!': Robot Fedor Repeats Yuri Gagarin's Famous Phrase During Space Launch

    Earlier this week, Russia successfully launched its humanoid robot Fedor, also known as Skybot F-850, into space. However, the spacecraft failed to dock with the ISS on schedule and will make another attempt early on Monday.

    Russia's Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft was carrying about 660 kg of supplies for the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) and a humanoid robot Fedor (Skybot F-850). 

    The robot is to be used for scientific experiments on the ISS and will return to Earth when the Soyuz MS-14 mission is completed. 

    According to the chief designer of the Android Technics Scientific Production Association, Aleksei Bogdanov, robot Fedor might fly into orbit again and enter outer space by 2021. 

    Soyuz MS, Baikonur Cosmodrome, Yuri Gagarin, robots, space
