'Let's Go!': Robot Fedor Repeats Yuri Gagarin's Famous Phrase During Space Launch

Earlier this week, Russia successfully launched its humanoid robot Fedor, also known as Skybot F-850, into space. However, the spacecraft failed to dock with the ISS on schedule and will make another attempt early on Monday.

Russia's Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft was carrying about 660 kg of supplies for the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) and a humanoid robot Fedor (Skybot F-850).

The robot is to be used for scientific experiments on the ISS and will return to Earth when the Soyuz MS-14 mission is completed.

According to the chief designer of the Android Technics Scientific Production Association, Aleksei Bogdanov, robot Fedor might fly into orbit again and enter outer space by 2021.