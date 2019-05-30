Register
30 May 2019
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US

    © AFP 2019 / Getty Images/Ethan Miller
    Fighters Katie "The Bombshell" Forbes (top) and Sheila "Crash" Cardinal compete during "Lingerie Fighting Championships 27: Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy" at the Neonopolis on 24 May 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Forbes won the bout.

    Lingerie Fighting Championships is a very unique Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) league in which attractive women fight wearing nothing but lingerie for live audiences and television viewers.

    Las Vegas, Nevada has hosted another Lingerie Fighting Championship with the slogan "a little bit of MMA, a little bit of wrestling, and a little bit of clothing".

    Obviously, the audience comes to see not only the fighting as an art, but the girls in great shape wearing the most attractive and revealing lingerie. MMA is a full-contact combat sport that allows striking and wrestling, both standing and on the ground, using techniques from various combat sports and martial arts.

    girls, lingerie, fight, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), United States
