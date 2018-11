John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, was assassinated in Dallas, Texas on November 22, 1963 when his motorcade was moving through Dealey Plaza.

Kennedy’s murderer, a former US Marine named Lee Harvey Oswald, was shot dead two days later while exiting the basement of Dallas Police Headquarters by local nightclub operator Jack Ruby.

The circumstances of the president’s murder and the swift demise of his killer spawned a number of conspiracy theories, with a number of people refusing to believe in the official narrative of these events.