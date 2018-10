The adorable event featuring the little canine athletes took place in Huntington Beach, California for the tenth time with solo surfing, two-dog surfing and human/dog surfing competitions.

More than 500 dogs of various breeds and sizes participated in the 10th annual Surf City Surf Dog competition.

Some of the participants came from abroad, from countries like the UK, Brazil and Canada.

The judges' decisions depended on the size of the wave, difficulty of the surf and riding an open face wave as opposed to a whitewater wave in several categories.