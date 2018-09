Humans are social creatures, but the need for communication is not evenly distributed across individuals, as people often want to take a break away from others and spend some time in silence.

Dwellings that are best suited for introverts and misanthropes appear throughout the world, as some people prefer calm and deserted surroundings.

These houses are ideal places to escape from the routines of social life, to be alone with nature and away from the hustle and bustle of cities and to feel like a misanthrope leading an ascetic lifestyle.