These women are different in race, skin type, hair and eye color though each one could contend for the title of the most beautiful lady in the world. The international day of beauty is being celebrated on September 9.

Many beauty standards in the world may seem unattainable. Women are constantly being told what is beautiful and what is not, while the actual definition differs vastly from country to country.

Perfect hair, hourglass figures, and luscious lips are valued in Western countries, while in Asia women with skinny bodies and small features are considered to be beautiful.