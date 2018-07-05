Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress

Russian kokoshniks and mustaches have become unofficial symbols of female and male fans respectively at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, along with tiaras and costumes of princesses and princes.

Fans in kokoshniks have been walking around Moscow, seen in the fan zone on the embankment of the Volga in Volgograd, partying in Samara and at stadiums during matches of the World Cup.

Here in our gallery you can see fans from Colombia, Panama, Denmark, France, Brazil and, of course, Russia.

Historically, a kokoshnik was a Russian headdress worn by married women in the 16th century, though it had a rear part made of fabric, as the woman had to conceal her hair.

Girls and unmarried women wore a headdress very similar to a kokoshnik, but open in the back, called a "povyazka" or a tiara.