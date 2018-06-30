Register
    Photo

    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth

    © Sputnik /
    Impact crater of the Tunguska meteorite discovered in 1927 in the Krasnoyarsk territory, Russia.

    Comets, asteroids and meteors are just rocks traveling through space, but they are called meteorites when they survive the passage through the atmosphere of a planet and strike its surface.

    Meteorites are classified into various categories.

    Stony meteorites that are basically rocks are comprised of silicate minerals, iron meteorites have large amounts of iron and nickel, and stony-iron meteorites contain both metallic and rocky material. Many treasure hunters have made money by finding rare types of meteorites and selling them to museums or private collectors.

    When a meteor falls to the ground, it leaves behind a hypervelocity impact crater, sometimes resulting in massive destruction. 

     

    earth, meteorite, United States, Russia
    More photos

    Last update: 16:46 29.06.2018
      16:46 29.06.2018

      This Week in Pictures: June 23-29

      Sputnik has gathered the pictures of the most important and colorful events of the last seven days in the following photo gallery.

      24
    • Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
      Last update: 16:25 28.06.2018
      16:25 28.06.2018

      Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup

      Football is a very emotional sport, with its fans reacting to every action on the field with cries and screams, taking every goal and foul to heart.

      24
    • Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
      Last update: 14:12 27.06.2018
      14:12 27.06.2018

      Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches

      More than 2.5 million fans arrived in Russia to watch football matches during the first week of the World Cup, with an increasing number of women attending games in the stadiums.

      19
    • Bosch Moskau Klassik Vintage Car Rally
      Last update: 21:34 26.06.2018
      21:34 26.06.2018

      Vintage Cars From All Over the World Drive Through Moscow

      Classic models, made in the USSR, Japan, Germany, England, and France during the last century, went for a spin through Russia's capital. The vintage vehicles paraded in front of onlookers and took part in a rally. In our photo gallery, you'll find some of the most beautiful examples.

      15

