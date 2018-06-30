Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth

Comets, asteroids and meteors are just rocks traveling through space, but they are called meteorites when they survive the passage through the atmosphere of a planet and strike its surface.

Meteorites are classified into various categories.

Stony meteorites that are basically rocks are comprised of silicate minerals, iron meteorites have large amounts of iron and nickel, and stony-iron meteorites contain both metallic and rocky material. Many treasure hunters have made money by finding rare types of meteorites and selling them to museums or private collectors.

When a meteor falls to the ground, it leaves behind a hypervelocity impact crater, sometimes resulting in massive destruction.