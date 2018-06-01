This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1

Check out the highlights, which include the 2018 Champions League final in Ukraine, a fashion show in France, as well as natural disasters and protests, to see what has transpired in the various corners of our planet during the last seven days.
From women in swimsuits on the beaches of Monaco and cosplayers from different parts of Europe to Indian protesters dressed in scary costumes and Russian military men in full ammunition - this week explores a cornucopia of faces.
From Brigitte Bardot and Marilyn Monroe to Maria Sharapova and Jennifer Lawrence, blonde beauties have been thriving in movies, music and sports for decades. Take a look at the most legendary fair-haired women in the following photo gallery.
Although one wouldn't wish it upon their worst enemy to feel the wrath of lightning, one may still enjoy these spectacular sights.
Qualification tests for the right to bear a crimson beret have taken place at a Russian training center in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk. Take a look at a military march, combat course and hand-to-hand combat performed by the Russian special forces in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
The 315th anniversary of St. Petersburg was celebrated with a number of outstanding events, the most memorable of which was the elephants' parade in the center of the city.
