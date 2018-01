A religious holiday known as Tatiana Day, named after the St. Tatiana of Rome, observed annually on January 25, is also celebrated in Russia as Student's Day.

This tradition dates back to the mid-18th century when Russian Empress Elizabeth endorsed the petition by Minister of Education Ivan Shuvalov to establish the first university in the country – Moscow State University; the decree was signed on the name day of Shuvalov’s mother Tatiana.

This gallery allows you a glimpse of student life in contemporary Russia and during the Soviet era.