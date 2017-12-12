Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymin Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh

During his first visit to the Hmeymim base in more than two years, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria and held a separate meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad at the base.
On Monday morning, the Russian president arrived at the Hmeymim base in Latakia province for the first time since 2015, when the anti-terrorist operation was launched in the Arab Republic. Take a look at the highlights of the official event in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
During his first visit to the Hmeymim base in more than two years, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria and held a separate meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad at the base.
It’s pretty obvious that Santa would be lost with no Mrs. Claus by his side! Check out Sputnik’s photo gallery featuring women in red-and-white suits spreading the festive spirit of Christmas.
Learn more about this deadly weapon of mass destruction and why the world's major military powers still cannot find an effective substitute for it in Sputnik's gallery.
It is unbelievable, but true: birds help defend the Kremlin.
From the Southern California fires and a train accident in Germany, to the Running of the Brides race in Thailand and Samba Day in Brazil — take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)