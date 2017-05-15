American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017

Miss District of Columbia Kára McCullough, a 25-year-old scientist at the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, bested 50 other contestants and was crowned the most beautiful woman of the United States.

Born in Naples, Italy, Kára moved to Virginia as a child. According to her, she wanted to inspire children to build a career in the field of science, technology and mathematics.

Miss New Jersey, Chhavi Verg, and Miss Minnesota, Meridith Gould, became the first and the second runners-up at the Miss USA pageant respectively.