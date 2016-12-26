National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 in Black Sea

The plane was en route from Moscow to the Syrian province of Latakia. It made a refueling stop at an airport in the Russian resort city of Adler.

Most of the passengers were members of the famous army choir of the Russian armed forces, the Alexandrov Ensemble, who were traveling from Moscow to Hmeymim airbase in Syria to put on a New Year concert for Russian troops deployed there.

Nine journalists from Russian TV channels and the well-known Russian humanitarian activist Elizaveta Glinka, also known as Dr. Lisa, were also aboard the plane.