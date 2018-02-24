Register
19:17 GMT +324 February 2018
    A supporter waves a Russian flag in front of the logo of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at their headquarters on December 5, 2017 in Pully near Lausanne

    Russian Olympic Delegation Says it Apologized to IOC for Doping Violations

    © AFP 2018/ Fabrice COFFRINI
    2018 Winter Olympics
    PYEONGCHANG (Sputnik) - The Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) delegation has apologized to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for Russian athletes’ doping violations during the ongoing Games and thanked the committee for allowing them to take part in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, OAR delegation head Stanislav Pozdnyakov said Saturday.

    "I apologized to both athletes and the IOC members for violations, as you all understand, [the violations] are not systemic. I hope that our IOC colleagues also understand it. This is negligence and not an intent. In conclusion, I thanked my colleagues, with whom we worked extensively, so that athletes could perform at these Games. And I stressed that the best reward for us will be the return of the national flag and the reinstatement of Russian Olympic Committee [ROC]," Pozdnyakov said at the press conference.

    In light of the ongoing session of IOC Executive Board, where the status of ROC would be reviewed, OAR delegation head underlined that the Russian athletes had fully complied with the IOC requirements at the Games.

    "In such serious issues (as the question of the Russian flag at the closing ceremony of the Games), it is wrong to base oneself on perceptions. The fact is that the Russian delegation's athletes fully met the requirements that were made in accordance with the decision of the executive committee. We… have not heard the report prepared by the IOC on the given topic. We were invited after it was heard. But I very much hope that most of what is in our report will have a positive outcome for us. We interacted with the IOC at a good operational level," Pozdnyakov added.

    Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alexander Krushelnitsky (Russia), winners of the bronze medals in the mixed doubles in the curling tournament at the XXIII Olympic Winter Games, during the award ceremony
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Russian Curlers Stripped of Olympic Medals Over Doping Probe
    Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva and curler Aleksandr Krushelnitckii were previously tested positive for doping at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

    In December, the IOC suspended ROC over an alleged "systemic manipulation" of the anti-doping system in Russia. The allegations have been denied by the Russian authorities. The IOC said, however, that only "clean" athletes could compete in the 2018 Olympics under a neutral flag as Olympic Athletes from Russia.

    The committee also said it could partially or fully lift the ROC's suspension from the Olympics Closing Ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, thereby allowing Russian athletes to carry the national flag, under the condition that the ROC and all invited athletes and officials respected and fully implemented its decisions and requirements.

