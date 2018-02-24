Norway Sets World Record for Most Medals Won in Single Winter Olympics

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norway has broken the US record for the most medals won in a single Winter Olympic Games.

The new record was set after this Saturday’s Alpine skiing team bronze brought Norway's medal tally up to 38. The United States won a total of 37 medals in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada.

Meanwhile, Switzerland's skiers won its inaugural gold after coming first in the Olympic Alpine team event. They beat Austria 3-1 in the big final, while Norway claimed bronze.

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games started on February 9 and are to end on the 25th of February with the closing ceremony.