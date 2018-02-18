Norovirus Outbreak at Winter Olympics: Nearly New Dozen Infected

According to the spokesman, nine new cases were registered in Pyeongchang, five others — in Gangneung, while a total of 225 people recovered, the spokesman told reporters.
The norovirus is a highly contagious illness that is transmitted through food, water and skin-to-skin contacts. The fist symptoms usually occur in 24-48 hours after the infection. The virus causes vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain, and is known to cause some 200,000 deaths annually around the world.
At least 1,200 workers were quarantined when the virus was first reported, causing host country South Korea to quickly deploy hundreds of soldiers as backup.
The 2018 Winter Games started on February 9 and will last through February 25.
All comments
Show new comments (0)