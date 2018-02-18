Norovirus Outbreak at Winter Olympics: Nearly New Dozen Infected

PYEONGCHANG (Sputnik) - The number of cases of norovirus infection at the Winter Olympics in the South Korean city of Pyeongchang has increased to 275, Olympics organizing committee’s spokesman Sung Baik-you said on Sunday.

According to the spokesman, nine new cases were registered in Pyeongchang, five others — in Gangneung, while a total of 225 people recovered, the spokesman told reporters.

The norovirus is a highly contagious illness that is transmitted through food, water and skin-to-skin contacts. The fist symptoms usually occur in 24-48 hours after the infection. The virus causes vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain, and is known to cause some 200,000 deaths annually around the world.

In order not to get infected, it is necessary to wash hands before food intake, drink bottled or boiled water and to wash fruit and vegetables before consumption.

At least 1,200 workers were quarantined when the virus was first reported, causing host country South Korea to quickly deploy hundreds of soldiers as backup.

The 2018 Winter Games started on February 9 and will last through February 25.