Russian Cross-Country Skiers Win Bronze in Ladies' Relay at 2018 Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG (Sputnik) - Russian cross-country skiers Natalia Nepryaeva, Yulia Belorukova and Anna Nechaevskaya have won bronze medals in Ladies' Relay at Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, bringing the ninth award to the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR).

Norway's team won the gold medal, the Swedish team won the silver medal and the athletes from Russia came third.

The OAR has now two silver and seven bronze medals in total.

Russian skiers for the first time since 2006 won medals in the дadies' relay race at the Olympic Games.

The Olympic Games in Pyeongchang will end on February 25.