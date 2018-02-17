Russian Cross-Country Skiers Win Bronze in Ladies' Relay at 2018 Winter Olympics

Norway's team won the gold medal, the Swedish team won the silver medal and the athletes from Russia came third.
The OAR has now two silver and seven bronze medals in total.
Russian skiers for the first time since 2006 won medals in the дadies' relay race at the Olympic Games.
The Olympic Games in Pyeongchang will end on February 25.
Congratulations Natalia Nepryaeva, Yulia Belorukova, Anastasia Sedova & Anna Nechaevskaya on Cross Country Skiing bronze
