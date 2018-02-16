Russian Speed Skater Voronina Wins Bronze in Ladies 5000 Meters at 2018 Olympics

Netherlands' Esmee Visser won a gold medal after covering the distance in 6 minutes 50.23 seconds, followed by the Czech Republic's Martina Sablikova who won a silver medal with 6 minutes 51.85. Voronina finished third, 3.75 seconds later than the event's winner.
The XXIII Winter Olympic Games are held in Pyeongchang from 9 to 25 February.
5,000m long track is finished— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 16, 2018
🇳🇱 Esmee Visser 🥇
🇨🇿 Martina Sablikova 🥈
OAR Natalia Voronina 🥉
🇨🇦 Ivanie Blondin 5th
🇨🇦 Isabelle Weidemann 6thhttps://t.co/lXpgMT2BLw pic.twitter.com/TlX283fqO4
Воронина выиграла «бронзу» в конькобежном спорте ❗️🥉https://t.co/UAGOqC8UaN pic.twitter.com/5qSepG5XRL— Спорт БО (@Sport_BO) February 16, 2018
Tweet: Voronina wins bronze in speed skating
