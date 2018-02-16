Russian Speed Skater Voronina Wins Bronze in Ladies 5000 Meters at 2018 Olympics

GANGNEUNG (S. Korea) (Sputnik) - Russian speed skater Natalia Voronina won on Friday a bronze medal in the ladies' 5000 meters, bringing the eighth medal to the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) at the Winter Games Olympic in South Korea’s Pyeongchang.

Netherlands' Esmee Visser won a gold medal after covering the distance in 6 minutes 50.23 seconds, followed by the Czech Republic's Martina Sablikova who won a silver medal with 6 minutes 51.85. Voronina finished third, 3.75 seconds later than the event's winner.

The XXIII Winter Olympic Games are held in Pyeongchang from 9 to 25 February.

5,000m long track is finished



🇳🇱 Esmee Visser 🥇

🇨🇿 Martina Sablikova 🥈

OAR Natalia Voronina 🥉



🇨🇦 Ivanie Blondin 5th

🇨🇦 Isabelle Weidemann 6thhttps://t.co/lXpgMT2BLw pic.twitter.com/TlX283fqO4 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 16, 2018​

Tweet: Voronina wins bronze in speed skating