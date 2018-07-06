Fans Arriving at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium Ahead of France - Uruguay FIFA Match

The Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod is now witnessing thousands of fans, going to the stadium in order to support their teams during the quarterfinal match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup to take place at 5 p.m. local time (2 p.m. GMT).

The Nizhny Novgorod Region's Sports Ministry said Thursday that French football fans will march through Nizhny Novgorod ahead of the game.

"On July 6, at about 3:30 p.m. local time fans of the French national team will march along the Volzhskaya embankment towards the stadium before the match between Uruguay and France," the official statement said.

In another Round of 16 match Uruguay defeated Portugal 2-1, while the French team won their knockout stage game against Argentina 4-3.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.