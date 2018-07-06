France Leads 2-0 Over Uruguay in World Cup Quarterfinal Match

Uruguay, which won the World Cup in 1930 and 1950, are taking on 1998 World Cup winners France in Nizhny Novgorod.

At the 63th minute Antoine Griezmann scores the second goal, France leads 2-0.

In the 40th minute of the match, Raphael Varane scores the first goal against Uruguay.

First 35 minutes of the quarter-final match have ended in a draw.

Lucas Hernandez has received the first yellow card of the match in the 33rd minute.

© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov Soccer Football - World Cup - Quarter Final - Uruguay vs France - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - July 6, 2018 Uruguay's Fernando Muslera concedes as France's Raphael Varane scores their first goal

While the Uruguay footballers have won all their games and have conceded just the one goal so far, Les Bleus sent home Argentina in a spectacular round of 16 match.

France's starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris;

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernandez;

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Corentin Tolisso, N'Golo Kante;

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud.

Uruguay's starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Fernando Muslera;

Defenders: Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Martin Caceres;

Midfielders: Diego Laxalt, Nahitan Nandez, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino;

Forwards: Luis Suarez, Cristhian Stuani.

© Sputnik / Anton Denisov Fans Around the World Watching FIFA World Cup Match Between France and Uruguay

Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez said that information about forward Edinson Cavani's participation in the quarter-final game against France would be revealed only on the day of the match.

France head coach Didier Deschamps has commented on striker Antoine Griezmann knowing both the strong and weak points of Uruguay defenders and his Atletico Madrid teammates Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

