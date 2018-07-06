France Leads 2-0 Over Uruguay in World Cup Quarterfinal Match

At the 63th minute Antoine Griezmann scores the second goal, France leads 2-0.
In the 40th minute of the match, Raphael Varane scores the first goal against Uruguay.
First 35 minutes of the quarter-final match have ended in a draw.
Lucas Hernandez has received the first yellow card of the match in the 33rd minute.
While the Uruguay footballers have won all their games and have conceded just the one goal so far, Les Bleus sent home Argentina in a spectacular round of 16 match.
France's starting XI:
Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris;
Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernandez;
Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Corentin Tolisso, N'Golo Kante;
Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud.
Uruguay's starting XI:
Goalkeeper: Fernando Muslera;
Defenders: Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Martin Caceres;
Midfielders: Diego Laxalt, Nahitan Nandez, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino;
Forwards: Luis Suarez, Cristhian Stuani.
France head coach Didier Deschamps has commented on striker Antoine Griezmann knowing both the strong and weak points of Uruguay defenders and his Atletico Madrid teammates Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.
