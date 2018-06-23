Argentina Asks Russia to Deport Football Fans 'Who Brutally Beat Croatian'

"Elia, Pardo, Eslejer and Catalan are the four hooligans identified in the video who brutally beat a Croatian citizen. We ask Russian authorities to detain and deport them," she wrote on Twitter.
Elía, Pardo, Eslejer y Catalán son los 4 violentos identificados en el video que golpean salvajemente al ciudadano croata. Le pedimos a las autoridades de #Rusia que los detengan y deporten. Firmamos un acuerdo para cuidar a los argentinos y ser firmes con los que quiebran la ley pic.twitter.com/Ap2t4oUXbu— Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) June 22, 2018
A spokesperson for Russia 2018 organizing committee told Sputnik that seven Argentinians faced administrative charges and would have their football fan passports voided.
