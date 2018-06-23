Argentina Asks Russia to Deport Football Fans 'Who Brutally Beat Croatian'

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Argentina’s Security Minister Patricia Bulrich asked Russia on Friday to deport Argentine football fans filmed attacking a Croatian after their team suffered a World Cup defeat.

"Elia, Pardo, Eslejer and Catalan are the four hooligans identified in the video who brutally beat a Croatian citizen. We ask Russian authorities to detain and deport them," she wrote on Twitter.

Elía, Pardo, Eslejer y Catalán son los 4 violentos identificados en el video que golpean salvajemente al ciudadano croata. Le pedimos a las autoridades de #Rusia que los detengan y deporten. Firmamos un acuerdo para cuidar a los argentinos y ser firmes con los que quiebran la ley pic.twitter.com/Ap2t4oUXbu — Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) June 22, 2018

The video circulated on social media showed Argentine fans punching and kicking a man in Croatian team colors after their teams squared off in Nizhny Novgorod on Thursday. Argentine lost 0 to 3.

A spokesperson for Russia 2018 organizing committee told Sputnik that seven Argentinians faced administrative charges and would have their football fan passports voided.