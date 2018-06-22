Argentina 'Devastated' After 3-0 Loss to Croatia: Messi's 'Uniqueness Fades'

Argentina players are "devastated" after their unexpected 3-0 loss to Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod. FC Barcelona star striker Messi's squad, who have only one point after their two group-stage games, is now in danger of missing the World Cup round of 16.

"We are devastated. It's not the best time to analyze anything now. We just need to live through this moment," Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano told journalists on Thursday.

Argentina head coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Thursday that he takes full responsibility for his team’s disappointing defeat to Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod on Thursday.

© Sputnik / Рамиль Ситдиков Croatia Overwhelms Argentina 3-0 in a Key Group Game at FIFA World Cup

"You are right, I am the one who makes the final decision. This defeat is my responsibility because I made the game plan," Sampaoli told journalists.

He emphasized that his team failed to get the ball to Messi enough, while the mistake committed by Caballero, which led to Ante Rebic’s opening goal "threw Argentina off course" and they were never able to recover.

© Sputnik / FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group D - Argentina vs Croatia

Head coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Thursday that Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi’s "uniqueness fades" when the Barcelona forward plays for his national team.

"Do not compare him [Cristiano Ronaldo] to Messi, because Messi’s uniqueness fades [when he’s] with the national team. Maybe the other players cannot adjust to him and this is my fault too," Sampaoli told journalists.





© Sputnik / FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group D - Argentina vs Croatia