Register
09:24 GMT +322 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group D - Argentina vs Croatia

Argentina 'Devastated' After 3-0 Loss to Croatia: Messi's 'Uniqueness Fades'

© Sputnik /
Nizhny Novgorod
Get short URL
0 41

Argentina players are "devastated" after their unexpected 3-0 loss to Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod. FC Barcelona star striker Messi's squad, who have only one point after their two group-stage games, is now in danger of missing the World Cup round of 16.

"We are devastated. It's not the best time to analyze anything now. We just need to live through this moment," Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano told journalists on Thursday.

Argentina head coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Thursday that he takes full responsibility for his team’s disappointing defeat to Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod on Thursday.

FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group D - Argentina vs Croatia - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - June 21, 2018
© Sputnik / Рамиль Ситдиков
Croatia Overwhelms Argentina 3-0 in a Key Group Game at FIFA World Cup
"You are right, I am the one who makes the final decision. This defeat is my responsibility because I made the game plan," Sampaoli told journalists.

He emphasized that his team failed to get the ball to Messi enough, while the mistake committed by Caballero, which led to Ante Rebic’s opening goal "threw Argentina off course" and they were never able to recover.

FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group D - Argentina vs Croatia
© Sputnik /
FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group D - Argentina vs Croatia

Head coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Thursday that Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi’s "uniqueness fades" when the Barcelona forward plays for his national team.

"Do not compare him [Cristiano Ronaldo] to Messi, because Messi’s uniqueness fades [when he’s] with the national team. Maybe the other players cannot adjust to him and this is my fault too," Sampaoli told journalists.

FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group D - Argentina vs Croatia
© Sputnik /
FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group D - Argentina vs Croatia

The coach added that he does not feel "shame", but "true pain" after his team failed to beat Croatia, and Argentina need to "give everything in their final group game against to have any opportunity of advancing to the next round."

Croatia Played "Amazingly" in Tough Match Against Messi's Squad

A stunning and spectacular second half performance was put on by the Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic trio, who scored for the Croats and eventually booked a spot for their team in the FIFA World Cup round of 16.

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic praised his side's "amazing" performance as they swept aside Argentina's powerful squad.

FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group D
© Sputnik /
FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group D

"I believed in my team from the very beginning, though I didn't think that we would reach the knockout stage after the second match. I'm glad that it happened so early. It's not Argentina who played poorly, it's us who played amazingly," Dalic told journalists.

World Cup - Group D - Argentina vs Croatia - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - June 21, 2018 Argentina's Willy Caballero looks dejected after Croatia's Ante Rebic scored their first goal
© REUTERS / Ivan Alvarado
Twitter Shocked as Messi Can’t Save Argentina From Crushing Defeat by Croatia
"We have passed the group stage, we have beaten the strong team that has the world's best player, we played this great match, but we need to remain humble. I want my players to stay as hungry for the victory as they are, only this way we'll be able to achieve good results at the tournament," the head coach said.

Meanwhile, Croatia captain Luka Modric said on Thursday that his side "played perfectly" after easily dispatching Argentina 3-0. Modric scored his side's second goal with a right-footed strike into the right hand corner of the goal from outside the penalty area and was named man of the match.

FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group D
© Sputnik /
FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group D

"We have completed the main goal — we have reached the knockout stage, and we are very happy… Our victory could look easy, but it isn't. We deserve this victory, the first goal was scored after the goalkeeper's mistake and we were lucky. We played perfectly, it was the only way to beat Argentina," Modric told journalists.

Dejected Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts leaving a pitch after the 1-1 draw at World Cup Group D soccer match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak stadium in Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2018
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
Messi to Receive Copy of World Cup Trophy as Birthday Gift - Official
The captain stressed that the teamwork in the second half helped Croatia to succeed.

Croatia defender Dejan Lovren said on Thursday that his team played excellent defensively against Argentina and their captain and FC Barcelona star striker Lionel Messi.

"I am happy. [This win] is a great result for the team and the entire country. I believed from the very beginning that we could win. The entire team were excellent in defense, while we also managed to create chances. Of course we studied Messi, he is one of the best players in the world, but even he can be stopped. We had a plan against Argentina’s team and not only Messi," Lovren told journalists.

FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group D
© Sputnik /
FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group D

Croatia, who are top of their group with six points, will face their last group stage opponent Iceland on June 26 in Rostov-on-Don. Argentina, in turn, will face Nigeria in their third and final Group D game at St. Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

Related:

Twitter Shocked as Messi Can’t Save Argentina From Crushing Defeat by Croatia
Croatia Overwhelms Argentina 3-0 in a Key Group Game at FIFA World Cup
WATCH Fans Arrive at Stadium Ahead of Argentina-Croatia Match
Fever Pitch: Fans Excited For Argentina-Croatia, France-Peru Matchups
Tags:
tournament, defeat, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Ivan Rakitic, Luka Modric, Lionel Messi, Russia, Nizhny Novgorod
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse