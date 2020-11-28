British Airways to Probe Flight Attendant Over Allegations of Sex and Other Erotic Services For Sale

It has been reported that the stewardess in question, who allegedly advertises her services on Facebook under the name AirHostess71, works for the Heathrow based carrier and has offered passengers sex between flights as well as other erotic on-board experiences.

The UK’s flag carrier British Airways has launched an investigation after reports emerged that an unnamed female employee was selling her underwear online and offering other services of a sexual nature.

According to The Daily Star, the woman advertised her services on a specialist Facebook account, where a bunch of photos were uploaded.

One of the images shows a woman lifting her skirt in the galley kitchen of an airplane. Another shows her wearing just tights under her BA uniform, with the caption: "No panties on Sundays."

The flight attendant allegedly boasted to reporters of being a member of BA's Heathrow-based crew.

According to The Sun, the woman charged £25 for a pair of her knickers, but noted that the fee rises steeply for one-to-one services.

“You will need to pay a securing fee of £50 to meet. Prices vary depending on the requested meet — no negotiating," she told the outlet, without disclosing her name. "If I have booked a hotel for work, the meet will take place there (London).”

The unidentified BA employee even promised passengers some specialist treatment in mid-air, according to the reports.

One crew member suggested to the The Sun that the flight attendant in question was topping up her pay after Covid-related cuts.

“Times are hard and if this is something she’s happy doing it’s hard to argue," they said. "But she is bringing her employer into disrepute and placing herself in great danger.”

BA said it was seeking to identify the staff member as it launched an investigation.

“We expect the highest standard of behaviour from all of our colleagues at all times, and we are investigating the claims,” a spokesman for the aircarrier told The Sun.

The scandal is the latest to hit the beleaguered airline. In 2018 a British Airways stewardess was suspended after video emerged of her stripping off her tights and sniffing them.

The Daily Mail reported at the time that it was believed that the woman may have been using the video to sell her airline-issued tights - a practice which is apparently becoming increasingly common among certain cabin staff.

British Airways said it could see up to 12,000 job losses as a result of the coronavirus crisis after the company said that it does not expect demand to rise to sufficient levels for at least another five years.