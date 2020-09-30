'One Draconian Rule After Another': UK Public Reacts to 9 PM Alcohol Sale Ban Idea

Burnham criticized the 10pm curfew on bars, pubs and restaurants in England, introduced by the government last week.
"Perhaps there could be a 9pm curfew on the sale of alcohol in supermarkets and shops that would prevent the rush to shops once pubs have closed. That’s what we certainly saw on Saturday. The government has said the 10pm curfew is based on Belgium, but they also have police to disperse people on the streets. If it is doing more harm and damaging businesses, then the government shouldn’t just plough on with it. It certainly requires urgent attention,” Manchester mayor said.
Burnam’s statement was met with a dose of fury and irony on social media, as people rushed to point out that his idea won’t work.
This is the problem with local restrictions.— Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) September 29, 2020
Once they’re in, they tend to stay in.
And the longer they’re in, the more the anomalies/injustices grow.
Either Ministers close hospitality in places with high cases with compensation. Or let Bolton’s open today.
It’s that simple. https://t.co/yvmladLlEo
Fine. Stop selling booze at 9pm. We'll just stock up at 8:55pm. You see how none of this works? https://t.co/vRYhMHcUp3— NippyKrankie (@NKrankie) September 29, 2020
Is this man for real? People would buy in before 9. Manchester mayor Andy Burnham calls for 9pm alcohol sale curfew https://t.co/ANZ83zl3BC via @MailOnline— D. William Norris - Contra Tyrannos (@dwilliam9940) September 29, 2020
The way to alleviate one draconian rule: another draconian rule. Stop the madness!! )) Manchester mayor Andy Burnham calls for 9pm alcohol sale curfew https://t.co/N2jqzVdChT @MailOnline— Kevin O'Sullivan (@TVKev) September 29, 2020
...so people will buy their alcohol before 9pm lmao who is coming up with this 😭 https://t.co/Dq5S473eGc— soph 🎃 (@ri0tv4ns) September 29, 2020
While the UK government is trying to figure a way to put in place the most effective anti-Covid measures, the hospitality industry across the country is suffering from the “crushing blow” of these regulations.
Meanwhile, bars in the Parliament were initially exempt from the pub curfew because they fall under the description of “a workplace canteen”. Following criticism by the public and some MPs, facilities were banned to serve alcohol on the parliamentary estate after 10pm but still could remain open and serve food and non-alcoholic drinks.
Are we really going to sit back and put up with more of this frankly atrocious behaviour? Something needs to be done.— Gareth Bird (@garethbirddj) September 28, 2020
The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliamentarians on Wednesday that Covid-19 was a “serious and growing problem” after he was challenged by the opposition on the effectiveness of the restriction measures applied to the hospitality industry.
