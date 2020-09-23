Register
11:55 GMT23 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People watch the TV as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation in The White Hart pub in Hemel Hempstead, Britain, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

    'Boris Was Slow to React to Covid-19 & Now Hospitality Pays the Price', London Business Owner Says

    © REUTERS / PAUL CHILDS
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/17/1080548443_0:2:3071:1730_1200x675_80_0_0_bf595935ad2e6065fc2ab7712c7dc2b0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009231080548278-boris-was-slow-to-react-to-covid-19--now-hospitality-pays-the-price-london-business-owner-says/

    Do pub goers follow social distancing rules? How will the hospitality industry survive fresh government 10pm operation ban? British businesses and public struggle to bypass the confusion of Covid-19 measures in the UK and remain financially solid at the same time.

    A mass outcry by the hospitality sector in Britain followed the new restrictions, put in place by the government, including closure of pubs and restaurants at 10pm. Business owners and representatives of the industry described the new regulations as “another crushing blow for many hospitality businesses struggling to recover.” 

    “It is hard to understand how these measures are the solution to fighting the disease when Government data shows that just 5% of infections out of the home are related to hospitality. Where such restrictions have been put in place locally they have not cut infection rates, merely damaged business and cost jobs,” Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, the leading hospitality trade association in the UK.

    She added that hospitality has played their part in “investing in Covid-secure venues and reassuring their customers.” 

    Folk Don't follow Guidelines in Pubs

    Whether pub goers have actually shown diligence in adhering to social distancing measures, while having a pint with their friends, remains a disputed issue.

    When the government relaxed the restrictions in July, allowing pubs and restaurants to re-open before gyms, the public got to question why health-promoting facilities remained closed, while the pubs – where people are less likely to stay 2 metres apart – were among first to re-open.  

    After the announcement by the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on 22 September, many took to social media to voice the frustration and disbelief that pub goers adhere to Covid-19 restrictions.

    ​“The government opened the pubs way too early in the pandemic and because after a while, the social distancing rule wasn’t really followed, now we all have to pay the price. It is easier to follow the rules in restaurants and bar lounges, where people remain seated and enjoy table service, which prevents them from gathering at the bar to order drinks and food. While restaurants and lounges have been largely following the rules, I can’t say I have seen the same throughout the pub sector, to be honest,” an owner of a bar-restaurant in central London said.

    He added that the new restrictions place a heave economic burden on the businesses, which is an outcome of the government’s incompetence and slow initial reaction to the pandemic.

    “Boris was slow to introduce measures when Coronavirus reached Britain and now we are paying the price for that mistake, by having to follow confusing and in my view ineffective regulations, introduced by Johnson and his government,” the businessman said.

    Brits Confused 

    Due to its management of the pandemic, Downing Street has been accused of inconsistency and failing to tackle Covid-19 while keeping the economy afloat. Social media posts have on many occasions referred to bewilderment caused by Johnson’s announcements.

    View this post on Instagram

    NEW LOCKDOWN RULES 😅 (Twitter/@Darren_Dutton)

    A post shared by British Memes 🇬🇧 (@britishmoments) on

    Posting on Twitter, Boris Johnson described the new order of things as “the time for all of us to summon the discipline, the resolve, and the spirit of togetherness that will carry us through.”

    ​Among the new regulations for businesses to be enforced in the UK on 24 September are closure of takeaways after 10pm.

    Businesses will also need to display the official NHS QR code posters so that customers can ‘check-in’ at a venue as opposed to leaving their contact details once the app is rolled out nationally from 24 September.

    Venues that fail to follow COVID-19 Secure requirements will face fines up to £10,000 for repeated breaches.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    United Kingdom, COVID-19, hospitality, pub
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of The Battle of Kulikovo With a Three-Day Festival
    Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo With a Three Day Festival
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse